COVID-19 Situation update for the WHO African Region, External Situation Report 30 (23 September 2020)

The number of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) cases in the WHO African Region is now at 1 149 940 with 25 008 deaths. Since our last External Situation Report 29 issued on 16 September 2020, a total of 29 218 new confirmed COVID-19 cases and 764 new deaths were reported from 45 countries between 16 and 22 September 2020. This is a 2% and 17% decrease in incidence cases and deaths, respectively, as compared to 29 710 cases and 921 deaths registered during the previous reporting period (9 - 16 September 2020). Case incidence has continued to decrease in the past weeks, with South Africa continuing to consistently register the largest number of reported cases for many weeks. However, a 6% increase in case counts was noted in South Africa in the past seven days.