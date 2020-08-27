COVID-19 Situation update for the WHO African Region, External Situation Report 26 (26 August 2020)

The number of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) cases in the WHO African Region exceeded 1 000 000, as the region marked exactly six months since the first case was reported in Algeria on 25 February 2020. The COVID-19 outbreak has generally continued to slow down in the region, as seen in the past three reporting periods. Since our last External Situation Report 25 issued on 19 August 2020, a total of 52 544 new confirmed COVID-19 cases and 1 562 new deaths were reported from 45 countries between 19 and 25 August 2020, resulting into a cumulative total of 1 014 834 confirmed COVID-19 cases with 20 787 deaths. This is a 7% decrease in cases as compared to 56 508 cases registered during the previous reporting period (12 - 18 August 2020). At the same time, a 25% (1 562) decrease in the total number of deaths was recorded compared to the previous week when 2 071 deaths were registered. The majority of the new cases were reported in South Africa, 40% (20 873) of all reported cases, although with a sustained downward trend. Other previous hotspots countries that have recorded a reduction in case incidence include; Ghana, Kenya, Gabon, Madagascar and Zambia. While the observed declining trends are encouraging, the figures should be cautiously interpreted as they may be affected by many factors, including the current testing capacity and strategy, and delays in reporting.