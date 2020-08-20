COVID-19 Situation update for the WHO African Region, External Situation Report 25 (19 August 2020)

Situation update

The coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) outbreak in the WHO African Region has continued to slow down, as seen in the past two weeks. Since our last External Situation Report 24 issued on 12 August 2020, a total of 56 508 new confirmed COVID-19 cases and 2 071 new deaths were reported from 45 countries between 12 and 18 August 2020, resulting into a cumulative total of 962 290 confirmed COVID-19 cases with 19 225 deaths. This is a 25% decrease in cases as compared to 75 326 cases registered during the previous reporting period (5 - 11 August 2020). Although South Africa reported majority of the new cases, 46% (26 035), it also continues to record a remarkable downward trajectory in trend. There was also reduction in incidence cases in some of the previous hotspots countries, including, Nigeria, Ghana, Algeria and Kenya in the past week. While these indicators are encouraging, the figures should be cautiously interpreted as they may be affected by many factors, including the current testing capacity, strategy and delays in reporting.

During this reporting period, the countries that reported the highest percentage increase include; Eritrea, 533% (19 vs 3), Rwanda 464% (406 vs 72), Uganda 164% (290 vs 110), Mali 162% (89 vs 34), Guinea- Bissau 117% (65 vs 30), Lesotho 106% (148 vs 72), Ethiopia 99% (8 547 vs 4 300), Namibia 63% (1 235 vs 759) and Malawi 36% (479 vs 353). At the same time, countries that recorded a decrease in new cases include; Sierra Leone 65% (27 vs 77), South Sudan 58% (17 vs 40), Ghana 56% (1 589 vs 3 592), Madagascar 51% (692 vs 1 422), Congo 47% (105 vs 199), Côte d'Ivoire 45% (303 vs 554), South Africa 42% (26 035 vs 44 791), Cameroon 34% (361 vs 545), Democratic Republic of the Congo 33% (222 vs 321), Gabon 27% (264 vs 360), Kenya 24% (3 211 vs 4 223), Algeria 24% (2 821 vs 3 700) and Nigeria 9% (2 605 vs 2 857).

Mauritius reported two new cases after 22 days of zero reporting. These were returnees who were repatriated from a neighbouring country on the 13 August 2020 and tested positive by PCR on 15 August 2020. The United Republic of Tanzania did not officially submit any report indicating any confirmed case. Ninety-seven new health worker infections were recorded from six countries: Namibia (47), Uganda (11), Mozambique (35), Cameroon (7), Burundi (3), Malawi (2), Sierra Leone (2) and Mauritania (1). Mauritania reported a health worker infection for the first time since the start of the outbreak in the country. Togo retrospectively reported 15 health worker infections. No new country reported any death for the first time during this reporting week.

During this period, 2 071 new COVID-19 related deaths (15% decrease) occurred in 33 countries, with 1 513 (73%) of the deaths recorded in South Africa. This was followed by Ethiopia, with 132 (6.4%) deaths and Algeria with 57 (2.8%) deaths. Other countries that reported new deaths during the reporting period include; Kenya (49),

Zimbabwe (37), Ghana (33), Gambia (30), Nigeria (25), Zambia (23), Madagascar (21), Namibia (18), Senegal (18), Democratic Republic of the Congo (18), Congo (17), Eswatini (13), Malawi (11), Angola (10), Lesotho (6),

Uganda (6), Cameroon (5), Côte d'Ivoire (5), Guinea-Bissau (4), Cabo Verde (3), Liberia (3), Rwanda (3), Gabon (2), Guinea (2), Mozambique (2), Togo (2), Benin (1), Botswana (1), Burkina Faso (1), Central African Republic (2), Sierra Leone (2), Mali (1) and Chad (1).

As of 18 August 2020, a cumulative total of 962 290 COVID-19 cases have been reported in the region, including 962 289 confirmed, with one probable case reported in Democratic Republic of the Congo. South Africa has registered more than half, 62% (592 144) of all reported confirmed cases in the region. The other countries that have reported large numbers of cases are Nigeria (49 895), Ghana (42 993), Algeria (39 025), Ethiopia (32 722), Kenya (30 636), Cameroon (18 624), Côte d’Ivoire (17 150), Madagascar (14 009) and Senegal(12 305). These 10 countries collectively account for 88% (849 503) of all reported cases. Of the 962 290 COVID-19 cases reported, 750 071 (78%) have recovered from across all the 47 countries in the region.