COVID-19 Situation update for the WHO African Region, External Situation Report 24 (12 August 2020)

1. Situation update

The coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) outbreak in the WHO African Region has continued to slow down, as seen in the past two weeks. Since our last External Situation Report 23 issued on 5 August 2020, a total of 75 326 new confirmed COVID-19 cases (9% increase) was reported from 44 countries between 5 and 11 August 2020, compared to a 13% increase recorded during the previous reporting period (29 July - 5 August 2020).

While South Africa reported majority of the new cases, 60% (44 791), it also recorded a remarkable downward trajectory in trend. There were also reduction in incidence cases in Nigeria, Ghana and Algeria in the past week.

While these indicators are encouraging, the figures should be cautiously interpreted as they may be affected by many factors, including the current testing capacity and strategy.

Gambia continues to observe an increase in the daily number of registered c ases. Similar to the previous three reporting periods, Gambia registered the highest percentage increase of 85% (799 to 1 477 cases) from 5 to 11 August 2020. This was followed by Botswana 33% (804 to 1 066), Namibia with a 31% increase (2 470 to 3 229 cases) andAngola a 29% increase (1 344 to 1 735 cases). Other countries with high percentage increasesincluded;

Zambia 26% (from 6 580 to 8 275 cases), Mozambique 22% (2 029 to 2 481 cases) and Ethiopia 22% (from 19 875 to 24 175 cases). Ethiopia and Zambia have been among the top five countries with the highest percentage increase for the past four reporting periods.

Mauritius, Seychelles and United Republic of Tanzania did not officially submitreportsindicating any confirmed case. Fifteen new health workerinfections were recorded fromfour countries:Namibia (10), Burundi (3), Malawi (1) and Sierra Leone (1). South Africa, Nigeria and Ethiopia retrospectively reported 21 020, 1 038 and 80 health worker infections respectively. No new country reported any health worker infection or death for the first time during this reporting week.

During this period, 2 447 new COVID-19 related deaths (17% increase) occurred in 32 countries, with 1 867 (76%) of the deaths recorded in South Africa. This was followed by Ethiopia, with 97 (4.0%) deaths and Algeria with 74 (3.0%) deaths. Other countries that reported new deaths during the reporting period include; Zambia (70), Kenya (50), Nigeria (46), Madagascar(29),Ghana (24), Malawi(24), Senegal(24), Zimbabwe (23), Angola (21), Gambia (17), Eswatini (14), Democratic Republic of the Congo (11), Cameroon (10), Cabo Verde (7),

Namibia (7), Togo (6), Uganda (4), Lesotho (3), Côte d'Ivoire (2), Central African Republic (2), Congo (2),

Guinea (2), Guinea-Bissau (2), Mozambique (2), Sierra Leone (2), Rwanda (2), Liberia (1), Mali (1) and Chad (1).

As of 11 August 2020, a cumulative total of 905 782 COVID-19 cases have been reported in the region, including 905 781 confirmed, with one probable case reported in Democratic Republic of the Congo. South Africa has registered more than half, 63% (566 109) of all reported confirmed cases in the region. The other countries that reported large numbers of cases are Nigeria (47 290), Ghana (41 404), Algeria (36 204), Kenya (27 425), Ethiopia (24 175), Cameroon (18 263), Côte d’Ivoire (16 847), Madagascar (13 317) and Senegal (11 380). These 10 countries collectively account for 89% (802 414) of all reported cases. Of the 905 782 COVID-19 cases reported, 663 827 (73%) have recovered fromacross all the 47 countriesin the region. All the active 334casesin Mauritius have recovered.

The total number of deaths reported in the region is 17 154, reported in 45 countries, giving an overall case fatality ratio (CFR) of 1.9%. Two countries, including Eritrea and Seychelles have not registered any COVID19 related deaths since the beginning of the pandemic.