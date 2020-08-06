COVID-19 Situation update for the WHO African Region, External Situation Report 23 (05 August 2020)

The coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) outbreak continues to evolve, with over 800 000 cases and nearly 15 000 deaths reported in the WHO African Region. Since our last External Situation Report 22 issued on 29 July 2020, a total of 95 673 new confirmed COVID-19 cases (13% increase) was reported from 44 countries between 28 July and 4 August 2020, compared to an 18% increase recorded during the previous reporting period (22 - 28 July 2020). Of the 95 673 reported new cases, the majority, 68% (61 557), were recorded in South Africa, which remains the hardest-hit country across the continent and ranks fifth globally only after the United States of America (4 629 459), Brazil (2 733 677), India (1 855 745), and the Russian Federation (861 423). Even with high case numbers in South Africa, the reported deaths remain relatively low.