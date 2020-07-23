COVID-19 Situation update for the WHO African Region, External Situation Report 21 (22 July 2020)

The coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) outbreak continues to evolve in the WHO African Region since it was first detected in Algeria on 25 February 2020. Since our last External Situation Report 20 issued on 15 July 2020, a total of 117 267 new confirmed COVID-19 cases (a 23% increase) was reported from 45 countries from 15 to 21 July 2020 compared to 27% increase recorded during the previous reporting period (8 - 14 July 2020. Of the 117 267 reported new cases, the majority, 71% (83 506), were recorded in South Africa, which remains the epicentre of the COVID-19 outbreak in the region. South Africa (381 798) is now ranked fifth in the world, with only the United States of America (3 748 248), Brazil (2 098 389), India (1 155 191), and the Russian Federation (783 328), ahead in terms of case numbers, although reported deaths are comparatively low.