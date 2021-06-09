COVID-19 Rapid Gender Assessment - Uganda 2020

UN Women in partnership with UNFPA and UBOS commissioned a computer-assisted telephone interview (CATI) survey in Uganda’s four regions. The results are intended to provide policy and decision-makers with reliable evidence and information to design appropriate interventions that address the current needs of the population and influence policy and practice at all levels to mitigate the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. In a bid to fully understand how women and men are affected by the pandemic, the study presents sex-disaggregated data on the livelihoods, safety and security, access to essential health and other services, and perceptions on and incidence of gender- based violence (GBV) of women and men across the country. See also the key highlights in infographics.