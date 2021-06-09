COVID-19 Rapid Gender Assessment - Rwanda 2020

UN Women in partnership with UNFPA and the Ministry of Gender and Family Promotion (MIGEPROF) commissioned this study to undertake a rapid assessment of gendered effects of COVID-19 pandemic in Rwanda. The study was carried out from a gender perspective and addressed several topics including effects of COVID-19 on domestic violence, women’s rights, access to services such as health, access to improved water, social protection and other basic services, and effects on economic aspects in general.

Results from this assessment reaffirmed the importance of having effective responses to gender inequalities, these are more aggravated by the crisis caused by COVID-19. Key findings and recommendations in the different areas are summarized. See also the key highlights in infographics.