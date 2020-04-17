COVID-19 Emergency Response: Regional Bureau for Southern Africa, 9 April 2020

Key figures

8,873,588 persons of concern in the region, including 767,754 refugees, 311,755 asylum-seekers, 5,600,782 IDPs, and 2,134,349 IDP returnees (as of 31 March)

2,458 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Southern Africa region (Includes active cases, recovered, deaths)

Regional Developments

The Southern Africa region continues to have the greatest number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the continent. Across the 16 countries in the region, national efforts to contain the virus range from the suspension of all passenger commercial flights from affected countries, through the closure of borders to national lockdowns. Some countries have instituted a partial lockdown: goods and cargo, returning citizens and legal residents are still allowed to move across borders.

These measures are coupled with restrictions on the number of people allowed to gather in one place, and the prohibition of events and activities related to religion and sports. UNHCR is working with governments, WHO and other UN agencies and NGOs to secure the inclusion of refugees, internally displaced persons (IDPs), stateless people and other marginalized communities in national preparedness and response measures.

Preparedness and response

Operations in the region have been looking for pragmatic and creative methods to deliver assistance given the growing risk of virus transmission and restrictions on movement. Efforts include community-based protection initiatives (with a focus on the inclusion of women and girls in leadership roles), decongesting camps, reception and transit centres where possible, and supporting authorities in the roll out of prevention and response measures for the COVID-19 pandemic.

UNHCR support to national health systems has included the rehabilitation and equipping of buildings as isolation centres in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC). In Kasai Central Province, authorities have identified an empty paediatric building that can be used for this purpose. The government has begun renovation, and UNHCR will provide beds. UNHCR has also provided in the province 264 tarpaulins for the construction of three isolation centres, and 71 tarpaulins for eight medical checkpoints