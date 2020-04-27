COVID-19 Emergency Response: Regional Bureau for Southern Africa, 24 April 2020

Key figures

8,873,588 persons of concern in the region, including 767,754 refugees, 311,755 asylum-seekers, 5,600,782 IDPs, and 2,134,349 IDP returnees (as of 31 March)

4,929 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Southern Africa region (Includes active cases, recovered, deaths)

Regional developments

Across the 16 countries in the Southern Africa region, national efforts to contain the virus range from the suspension of all passenger commercial flights from affected countries, through the closure of borders to national lockdowns. Some countries have instituted a partial lockdown: goods and cargo, returning citizens and legal residents are still allowed to move across borders. These measures are coupled with restrictions on the number of people allowed to gather in one place, and the prohibition of events and activities related to religion and sports. UNHCR is working with governments, WHO and other UN agencies and NGOs to secure the inclusion of refugees, internally displaced persons (IDPs), stateless people and other marginalized communities in preparedness and response measures.

Preparedness and response

UNHCR and partners in the region have been conducting awareness sessions and supporting government COVID-19 prevention efforts. In the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), UNHCR has reached 75,351 people with public health information on COVID-19, broadcast through 43 radio spots in 33 locations, and in the various languages spoken by refugees. UNHCR visited two orphanages in Brazzaville in the Republic of the Congo (ROC) to promote awareness amongst refugee and host community children on COVID-19 prevention. Community volunteers have been conducting home visits to vulnerable refugees to convey essential information, including the importance of following government measures.

Between Dzaleka refugee camp in Malawi and Mantapala settlement in Zambia, over 2,000 posters and brochures with details of COVID-19 prevention and referral mechanisms ensure widespread awareness.

In the DRC, UNHCR has installed 488 handwashing stations in refugee-hosting areas, distributed 41,959 soaps to refugees and host community members, and disinfected 1,068 infrastructures for refugees. Tongogara refugee camp in Zimbabwe has been receiving uninterrupted electricity for water pumps ensuring a consistent supply of water to all sections. Handwashing, footbaths and temperature checks are mandatory for people entering the camp clinic.

In an effort to promote hygiene and income generation, refugees are producing facemasks in a number of countries in the region. In Bukavu in the DRC, enterprising refugees are making and selling hygienic masks for less than USD1 each, and UNHCR is supporting refugees and asylum-seekers in Maratane settlement in Mozambique to produce an estimated 2,000 masks daily. In Zambia, UNHCR is working with members of the refugee and host communities to produce facemasks through the initiative ‘Lusaka Helps’. The tailors have so far produced around 1,500 masks for health workers in Lusaka. UNHCR has also provided eight sewing machines to tailors in Mantapala settlement to produce facemasks. Refugees in the Bele and Meri refugee settlements in the DRC have begun making their own handwashing devices called “tippy taps” using recycled materials. UNHCR ran a two-day training on how to use basins, jerry cans, plastic bottles and other materials to make the taps.

UNHCR conducted a refresher course for the Ministry of Homeland Security Registration Unit in Malawi on remote registration and documentation to support them carry out remote registration from their homes. For IDPs in the DRC,

UNHCR and partners provided training on COVID-19 prevention and response to 18 doctors and 6 social assistants.

In turn, the trainees are training 395 nurses and 155 community volunteers, who will raise awareness among the local and displaced populations. Since the start of the COVID-19 response, UNHCR has provided farming training and has distributed seeds to 160 refugees in Nord Ubangi and Sud Ubangi provinces in the DRC to promote livelihoods, self-reliance and food security.

UNHCR has established a direct referral system and assisted around 300 refugees and asylum-seekers in Western Cape in South Africa to access the provincial Food Relief Programme, and is training community leaders in communication, conflict resolution and preventing SGBV to combat the social impact of the COVID-19 crisis. UNHCR is also advocating for refugees and asylum-seekers to have access to apply for special COVID-19 grants the government has announced as part of stimulus package to keep the economy going and assist people who have lost their livelihoods or whose self-reliance has been affected.