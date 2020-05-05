COVID-19 Emergency Response: Regional Bureau for Southern Africa, 1 May 2020

Key figures

8,873,588 persons of concern in the region, including 767,754 refugees, 311,755 asylum-seekers, 5,600,782 IDPs, and 2,134,349 IDP returnees (as of 31 March)

6,956 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Southern Africa region (Includes active cases, recovered, deaths)

Regional developments

Across the 16 countries in the Southern Africa region, national efforts to contain the virus range from the suspension of all passenger commercial flights from affected countries, through the closure of borders to national lockdowns. UNHCR is working with governments, WHO and other UN agencies and NGOs to secure the inclusion of refugees, internally displaced persons (IDPs), stateless people and other marginalized communities in preparedness and response measures.

UNHCR’s Regional Bureau for Southern Africa (RBSA) and the United States Department of State’s Bureau of Population, Refugees and Migration (PRM) hosted on 29 April a virtual briefing on the COVID-19 response in the region. More than 70 government and private sector partners participated. The programme included a number of speakers providing different perspectives on the situation.

The UNHCR and PRM directors talked about the importance of “stay and deliver” and responding to the pandemic while continuing to address the needs of refugees. PRM also underscored the importance of education in humanitarian situations in a post COVID-19 world. The representative from the private sector, Old Mutual, stressed the need for greater burden-sharing from all sectors and new actors. The UNHCR representatives from the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) and South Africa emphasized the importance of refugees being part of the national COVID-19 response plans to ensure their access to services and the importance of livelihoods and food security. UNHCR’s Goodwill Ambassador Leanne Manas interviewed a former Rwandan refugee and beneficiary of UNHCR’s higher education scholarship funded by Germany who is now a doctor in Durban, South Africa, to provide insight into how COVID-19 has been impacting refugees. A main takeaway is that COVID-19 is pan-global which affects us all, and that we all need to work together to find solutions during this crisis.

Preparedness and response

Information campaigns to raise awareness among refugees, IDPs and host communities about COVID-19 prevention and response measures are ongoing throughout the region. On 22 to 24 April, in Angola UNHCR participated in the Lóvua municipality’s information campaign to sensitize the host community and donated hundreds of core relief items such as jerry cans, sleeping mats, tents, and buckets to support the authorities’ efforts to promote hygiene and social distancing. Community mental health and psychosocial support staff have been asking refugees in the settlement about their knowledge, perceptions and behaviours in response to COVID-19 to identify risks and practices, and social and cultural norms, in order to design further interventions and campaigns. In the DRC over 75,000 people have been reached through sensitization sessions on COVID-19. UNHCR conducted sessions for 4,749 refugees and IDPs this week in Tanganyika, Nord Ubangi, Sud Ubangi and Bas Uele provinces. Sessions were either in small groups with individuals two metres apart, or carried out in a door-to-door fashion.

In areas hosting South Sudanese refugees in the DRC, UNHCR has provided 58 mobile phones with SIM cards, and 36 pairs of walkie-talkies to refugees to expand outreach efforts and community-based communication. UNHCR and partners in Mozambique provided community volunteers in 10 IDP neighbourhoods in Sofala Province with training on how to involve IDPs affected by last year’s Cyclone Idai in COVID-19 prevention activities. The volunteers were also trained in protection, case management, child protection and sexual and gender-based violence (SGBV). In Zimbabwe, UNHCR, partners and the Department of Social Welfare are engaging in a joint information campaign on COVID-19 prevention in Tongogara refugee camp, encouraging people to stay home.

To support continued access to education during the national lockdown, UNHCR’s education partner in Malawi has provided laptop computers and internet data bundles to 15 students and six teachers involved in the Digital Inclusion programme supporting tertiary education so they can continue their studies online during school closures. UNHCR and its education partner are supporting 738 refugee and host community learners to access the electronic lessons provided on the Ministry of Education website. Teachers in Lóvua settlement in Angola surveyed a small group of students to assess first impressions on remote learning and found that the students appreciate that they are able to continue learning despite the need for social distancing. In the Republic of the Congo (ROC), UNHCR and partners organized awareness-raising sessions for out-of-school girls and primary school students at risk of SGBV during the national lockdown as well as support for government home schooling efforts to prepare pupils for exams.