The Corona Virus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) Strategic Response Plan for the WHO African Region, February – December 2020 (Update 4 May 2020)

COVID-19 Strategic Response Plan in the WHO African Region

Since the importation of the first case in the WHO African Region, the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic has spread to 46 of the 47 countries in the African region and caused unprecedented societal and economic disruptions. Populations are being severely impacted with measures taken to curb the pandemic. These include closure of borders and schools; restriction of travel, trade and mass gatherings; reduction of economic productivity and public services among others. Therefore, causing hardships and socio-economic consequences.

OVERVIEW

Epidemiological situation

The COVID-19 epidemiological situation is evolving rapidly and expanding geographically in affected countries. The WHO African Region has witnessed a significant increase in the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases with over 200 new confirmed cases reported daily. Of the 47 countries in the WHO African Region, 46 countries have reported confirmed cases with local transmission occurring now in most of the countries.

As of 3 May 2020, cumulatively, over 3.3 million confirmed cases and nearly 240,000 deaths have been reported globally from over 210 countries, areas or territories. In the WHO African Region, 46 countries have reported a total of 29,463 confirmed cases and 1,079 deaths with case fatality rate (CFR) of 3.7%. South Africa (6,782); Algeria (4,474); Nigeria (2,388); Ghana (2,169); Cameroon (2,077); Guinea (1,650); Côte d’Ivoire (1,398); Senegal (1,273); Niger (750); Democratic Republic of the Congo (682), Burkina Faso (662); and Mali (563) have reported over 500 confirmed cases. A total of 10,082 patients have recovered from COVID-19. Sub-Saharan Africa had 26.4 million Internal Displaced Populations (IDPs), refugees and other humanitarian groups affected by crises representing 35% of the total population globally by end of 2018.