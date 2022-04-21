China donates R1 million towards KZN flood relief

Social Development Minister, Lindiwe Zulu, has received a donation of R1 million from the Ambassador of the People’s Republic of China to South Africa, Chen Xiaodong, on Wednesday.

The donation is aimed at bolstering the reach of government’s ongoing humanitarian relief efforts in the flood-stricken KwaZulu-Natal.

The donation follows the declaration of the National State of Disaster on Monday after various municipal areas of KwaZulu-Natal and the Eastern Cape were ravaged by extreme weather conditions, including a fire disaster in Langa, Western Cape, that left scores of people displaced.

Zulu said the donation will support emergency humanitarian and recovery efforts in the affected areas.

“On behalf of the people and the government of the Republic of South Africa, we extend our deepest gratitude to the government of the People’s Republic of China for this generous donation. [It] will enable us to meet the immediate needs of hundreds of families affected by the recent floods, including people who are displaced from their homes, to get back on their feet,” Zulu said at a ceremony held in Pretoria.

On Tuesday, the Minister visited the flood-stricken Ndwedwe and Mandeni Local Municipalities under iLembe District Municipality to provide the much-needed relief to families affected by the disaster.

These two municipalities are among the worst hit by the disaster that left a trail of destruction, resulting in the loss of over 400 lives, including three members of the Mdletshe family in Ndwedwe.

During her visit, Zulu interacted with affected families, local community-based organisations, community leaders and social service professionals deployed to provide psychosocial support services in the area.

She once again offered her condolences to victims and families of the deadly floods.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with those who have lost their loved ones and those who are uncertain about the fate of their loved ones. We have deployed psychosocial support teams where our services are needed most. We are also working with a number of partners to support humanitarian relief efforts,” she said. – SAnews.gov.za