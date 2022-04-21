The Chairperson of the African Union Commission announces solidarity fund support to South Africa following devastating floods

19 April 2022, Addis Ababa: The Chairperson of the African Union Commission, Moussa Faki Mahamat, expresses his full solidarity and renews his sincere condolences to the affected families, the Government and people of South Africa following the devastating floods in the Kwazulu-Natal province of the Republic of South Africa, that has left hundreds of people dead and caused massive destruction of homes and infrastructure

In this regard, the Chairperson announces a donation of 150,000USD from the AU Emergency Fund in support of the Government of South Africa response and rescue efforts.

The Chairperson re-affirms the unwavering support of and solidarity with the people and Government of the Republic of South Africa during this difficult time.