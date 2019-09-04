Brothers’ Killers

Widespread condemnations have followed the recent wave of xenophobic attacks on foreigners living in South Africa. The ensuing criticisms have not watered down the attacks as the media is still inundated with stories and graphic images of violence. For the past three days, South Africans armed with axes and matchetes have trooped out en masse, protesting, attacking suspected foreigners, looting their shops and setting properties on fire. Five deaths have been reported so far and several arrests made.

Nigeria’s president, Muhammadu Buhari, in reaction to what appears to be targeted attacks at Nigerians living in South Africa, has sent a special envoy to his South African counterpart, Cyril Ramaphosa. Buhari, while registering his displeasure at the reported killings of Nigerians, called on the South African government to end the attacks. In addition, Nigeria has recalled her ambassador to South Africa and has pulled out from the World Economic Forum scheduled to hold in Cape Town, South Africa. Notably, other prominent leaders have condemned the xenophobic attacks. African Union Commission Chief, Moussa Faki Mahamat, has strongly condemned the acts of violence and called on immediate actions to protect lives and properties.

Meanwhile, in Nigeria, there have been pockets of reprisal attacks on South African-owned businesses;with reports of looting and vandalism nationwide, especially in Lagos and Akwa Ibom states. South African-owned enterprises have been on lock-down in the wake of these revenge attacks. Anecdotal accounts indicate that different shades of criminalities are being carried out around the country under the guise of anti-xenophobia protests. However, violence meted out on South African owned businesses in Nigeria will not put an end to xenophobia, rather it will lead to a breakdown of law and order in the country. In line with this, various Nigerian officials have condemned the reprisal attacks, and security agents have been deployed to potential risk outlets to forestall violence.

Since 2006, the scale of xenophobic attacks have continued to fluctuate, which suggests that there has been lack of proactive commitment to curb the menace by the South African authorities. According to African Centre for Constructive Resolution of Disputes (ACCORD), xenophobic violence is largely influenced by direct involvement, complicity and inaction of official local authority. It further posits that, by commission or omission, the local leadership and authority provide a perfect socio-political opportunity for xenophobic violence. Equally, demonstrative efforts to prevent and curb the attacks are unlikely despite warning signs and glaring evidence.

Aside verbal condemnations, the African Union (AU) and governments of affected African countries have to hold the South African president accountable for these spates of xenophobic attacks. While two wrongs cannot make a right, Nigerian government, must employ all available diplomatic measures to prove to its citizens that the state is concerned about the condition of Nigerians living outside the country. That is the only way the growing tension in Nigeria can be averted.

Recommendations goes beyond bringing transient normalcy in the period of onslaughts; African Centre for Migration and Society’s Xenowatch, shows that attacks date back to 2006. Hence, as a matter of urgency, South African authorities should devise workable strategies to put an end to the attacks of foreigners.