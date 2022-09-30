Worst drought in 40 years affecting millions of lives in Somalia as food security crisis escalates

Nearly 7.8 million people in Somalia have been affected by the worst drought experienced by the country in over 40 years. Currently, over 1.1 million people are displaced and, by the end of this year, approximately 6.7 million people across Somalia are expected to face high levels of acute food insecurity. Caritas Somalia, in collaboration with other Caritas member organisations, is working to provide immediate support for those most in need throughout the country.

In Mogadishu, where there is a high concentration of internally displaced people, Caritas Somalia has distributed food baskets for 1,800 displaced families, delivered 250 cartons of food to be used in emergency nutrition cases to Banadir Hospital, and built 40 latrines. Caritas Somalia also plan to extend their food delivery to Maternal and Child Health service centres in the near future.

In the Hiiraan and Bakool regions, Caritas Somalia plan to roll out WASH activities which include the distribution of dignity kits, the construction of 180 latrines, and the distribution of water to around 6,000 families for three months.

In Gedo, Caritas member organisations are providing integrated health and nutrition services to vulnerable and displaced populations in Luuq, Dollow, Belet Hawa, Garbaharey and Buurdhubo. With a focus on community-based health and nutrition, services are provided through three main hospitals, 6 health centres, 11 primary health units, 7 mobile outreach posts, and 3 TB centres. Approximately 250 trained and highly qualified health and nutrition workers are reaching nearly 23,800 beneficiaries are reached every month.

Caritas is also supporting emergency WASH services through the construction of solar-powered shallow wells, and the provision of emergency water trucking services, hygiene promotion activities, hygiene kits, and fuel subsidies to ensure uninterrupted operation of high-volume shallow wells. Additionally, Caritas is responding to growing IDP rates by distributing Non-Food Item (NFI) kits to newly displaced households.

Caritas Somalia, with the support of Caritas Confederation, will soon launch an emergency appeal to better respond to the growing humanitarian and food crisis in the country. Caritas is also in the process of developing a TV and media campaign together to raise awareness about the severity of the situation.

Caritas Internationalis urges action must be taken now to stop Somalia falling into widespread famine. In northern Africa, drought has forced millions to leave their homes following the destruction of crops and the death of livestock. The international community cannot turn a blind eye to this crisis unfolding in the Sahel and Horn of Africa and must engage with all actors who can make a difference in this region.

To support Caritas’ work against the food crisis in the Sahel and the Horn of Africa, click here.