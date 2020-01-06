World Vision Somalia: Situation Report | November 1 - November 30, 2019
Key messages
Overall situation: Heavy rains continue to be experienced in Somalia. In many areas, riverine flooding and flash floods disrupted agricultural activities and leading to crop and livestock losses and resulted in temporary displacement. Worst-affected areas include Southern Somalia where 547,000 people have been affected; of whom 369,000 were displaced. In the north, coastal areas of Bari and Nugaal regions are also affected. Strong winds and rainfall due to the tropical storm Pawan continue to affect several states of Puntland. This has left a trail of destruction on crops, livestock, livelihoods and infrastructure like roads and buildings. World Vision has accessed the affected areas and is providing assistance.
Food security: Food security is likely to worsen in the short term. While the rains are welcome and have improved water and pasture availability, they have also disrupted livelihoods and displaced people. Livestock have been lost and access to food hampered due to destruction of roads. Vulnerable groups, especially pregnant and lactating women face serious hunger risks especially in areas receiving little humanitarian assistance due to inaccessibility.
Desert locust outbreak: In November, groups of gregarious adults were seen laying on the northwest coast and first and second instar hopper bands were present from earlier undetected laying between Bulhar and Silil. On the plateau, mainly second instar hopper groups and at least one immature swarm were seen between Burao and the Ethiopian border. Fledging from earlier breeding commenced after mid-month on the plateau, giving rise to immature adults groups and swarms, some of which may have moved into adjacent areas of Ethiopia. At the end of the month, late instar hopper bands were reported south of Bossaso. It is forecast that more swarm are likely to form on the northwest coast, some of which might migrate to eastern Ethiopia and southern Somalia (FAO, 2019).