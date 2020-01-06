World Vision Somalia: Situation Report | November 1 - November 30, 2019

Key messages

Overall situation: Heavy rains continue to be experienced in Somalia. In many areas, riverine flooding and flash floods disrupted agricultural activities and leading to crop and livestock losses and resulted in temporary displacement. Worst-affected areas include Southern Somalia where 547,000 people have been affected; of whom 369,000 were displaced. In the north, coastal areas of Bari and Nugaal regions are also affected. Strong winds and rainfall due to the tropical storm Pawan continue to affect several states of Puntland. This has left a trail of destruction on crops, livestock, livelihoods and infrastructure like roads and buildings. World Vision has accessed the affected areas and is providing assistance.

Food security: Food security is likely to worsen in the short term. While the rains are welcome and have improved water and pasture availability, they have also disrupted livelihoods and displaced people. Livestock have been lost and access to food hampered due to destruction of roads. Vulnerable groups, especially pregnant and lactating women face serious hunger risks especially in areas receiving little humanitarian assistance due to inaccessibility.