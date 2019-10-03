03 Oct 2019

World Vision Somalia: Situation Report | August 1 - August 31, 2019

Report
from World Vision
Published on 10 Sep 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (858.76 KB)

Key messages

Overall situation: The delayed start and poor performance of the 2019 Gu’ rains has resulted in severe drought conditions across Somalia pushing millions of people into acute food insecurity, with dire consequences especially for marginalized and displaced communities. The adverse climatic conditions, combined with other persistent drivers of the humanitarian crisis, such as armed conflict, displacement and a spike in internally displaced persons, are again pushing Somalia into a more severe humanitarian situation.

Food security: Somalia continues to experience extreme levels of food insecurity with 5.4 million people of the population being food insecure in August. Poor pasture conditions are reported in Mudug, Galgadud, Bakool, Bay, Gedo and Middle Juba, with atypical livestock migration reported in Gedo. In northern and central pastoral areas, the availability of saleable animals remains low, constraining the ability of poor households to feed their families and purchase water for their animals.

Malnutrition: Nearly a million children under-5 years are projected to be acutely malnourished.

Assistance: The Somalia food cluster reports that there has been a significant scale-up of emergency assistance since May 2019 which is likely preventing worse food security outcomes in many areas.

Displacement: An estimated 2.6 million people across Somalia remain internally displaced. Post-Gu assessment results indicate that most of the 14 major Internally Displaced Person (IDP) settlements are in Crisis (IPC Phase 3) or Stressed (IPC Phase 2) in the presence of humanitarian assistance.

