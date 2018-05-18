World Vision Somalia: East Africa Hunger Crisis Situation Report | Apr 01 - Apr 30

Key messages

Flooding: 718,000 people have been affected by flooding, and 228,000 have been forced to flee their homes due to the rising water. The onset of the Gu ‘long rains’ in Somalia caused flash and river flooding in several areas in Banadir, Hirshabelle, Jubbaland, Galmuduug, and South West State, resulting in damage to crops, livelihoods and property.

Food security: 5.4 million people continue to struggle with food security challenges and remain in need of humanitarian assistance and protection. While the current rains are expected to bring some relief, regions such as Awdal, Bari, Sanaag, Nugal, Sool and Woqooyi Galbeed still count huge livestock losses and will continue to recover.

Malnutrition status: An estimated 301,000 children under age five are acutely malnourished, including approximately 48,000 children suffering from severe acute malnutrition (SAM). The most at risk are children living in Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) camps.

Access to water, sanitation and hygiene (WASH) and health remains a challenge: An increase in cases of Acute Watery Diarrhea (AWD)/ Cholera has been reported since January 2018 with 2,672 cases and 13 deaths being recorded cumulatively so far. The upsurge in cholera is attributed to scarcity of clean water. The most affected areas include Banadir, Hiraan, Lower Juba and Middle Shabelle.