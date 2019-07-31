31 Jul 2019

World Vision Somalia: East Africa Children’s Crisis Situation Report | June 1 - June 30, 2019

Key messages

• Overall situation: The humanitarian situation in Somalia remains complex with acute humanitarian needs across the regions. Pockets of drought have resulted in complete food failure in some areas and food insecurity in others. Whilst in other areas, rainfall caused flash flooding resulting in temporal displacement and destruction of homes.

• In June, the Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator Mark Lowcock allocated US$45 million from the Central Emergency Response Fund (CERF) to immediately scale up food and nutrition assistance, safe water provision, livelihoods protection, and other urgent humanitarian support to drought-affected people across parts of Somalia, Ethiopia and Kenya who are facing acute food problems following another season of failed rains.

• Malnutrition: Over a million children in Somalia are expected to be acutely malnourished in the next 12 months, including 138,200 who will be severely malnourished and in need of life-saving assistance. The ongoing drought and other shocks have left communities with little to no resources to fall back on- hence the importance of investing in resilience.

• Humanitarian needs in Somalia continue to persist: Millions of Somalis are vulnerable and likely to face starvation, pushing an even greater number of people into reliance on humanitarian assistance.

• Urgent scaling up of humanitarian assistance is required: Without adequate and timely funding, World Vision will not be able to respond to the continuous nutrition crisis or to reach the most vulnerable children in need of health, education, protection and WASH services. Additional funding will help to provide critical services to the drought affected areas and the internally displaced persons facing the spread of diseases.

