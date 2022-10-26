WHO Somalia: Health Emergency Programme Update, September 2022

HIGHLIGHTS

• 1929 community health workers (CHWs) deployed in 60 districts, including in 25 drought-affected districts where WHO is implementing drought response activities.

• 717 919 people were reached with key health promotion and disease prevention messages.

• 1 275 COVID-19 alerts were notified by CHWs; of which 1 172 (92%) were investigated and 382 (33%) were validated by districtlevel rapid response teams (RRTs).

• 1 392 children aged 6 to 59 months with acute diarrhoea were treated with oral rehydration solution (ORS) and Zinc by CHWs, 192 (14%) children with severe dehydration were referred to the nearby health facilities for further management.

• 19 533 children aged 6 to 59 months were screened for malnutrition using mid-upper arm circumference (MUAC) tape of which 1 603 (8.2%) were referred to an outpatient therapeutic program (OTP) for additional treatment by CHWs.

• 3 735 pregnant women received iron and folic acid supplements.

• 2 898 children aged 6 to 59 months received vitamin A supplements.

• 5 193 lactating mothers were educated on infant and young child feeding (IYCF) activities.

• 2 781 severely malnourished children with medical complications treated in nutrition stabilization centres that are supported by the World Health Organization (WHO); Of these 2 575 (93%) children recovered and were discharged.

• 4524 cases of trauma treated in health facilities supported by WHO • Distributed medical supplies including six paediatric kits for the management of severe cases of malnutrition in Benadir region, four interagency health kit (IHK) distributed to two health facilities in Puntland adequate to manage an estimated 4 000 cases with different infections and assorted medical supplies adequate for the management of 6800 drought affected people in South West state.