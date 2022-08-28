WHO Somalia: Health Emergency Programme Update, July 2022

HIGHLIGHTS
1299 community health workers (CHWs) deployed in 42 districts, including in 24 drought-affected districts where WHO is implementing drought response activities.
559 488 people reached with key health promotion and disease prevention messages.
1844 COVID-19 alerts were notified by CHWs, of which 1775 (96%) were investigated and 17 (1%) were validated by district level rapid response teams (RRTs).
1794 children aged 6 to 59 months with acute diarrhoea were treated with oral rehydration salts (ORS) and zinc by CHWs.
20 961 children aged 6 to 59 months were screened for malnutrition using mid upper arm circumference (MUAC) tape of which 7544 (36%) were referred to an outpatient therapeutic program (OTP) for additional treatment by CHWs.
1229 pregnant women were given iron and folic acid supplements.
6626 children aged 6 to 59 months were given vitamin A supplements.
5525 lactating mothers were educated on infant and young child feeding (IYCF) activities.
2602 severely malnourished children with medical complications treated in nutrition stabilization centres that are supported by the World Health Organization (WHO); of these 2104 (92.1%) children recovered and were discharged.
4969 cases of trauma treated in health facilities supported by WHO. • Information Technology equipment installed in Public Health Emergency Operations Centers (PHEOCs) in Garowe (Puntland state) and Hargeisa (Somaliland).
25 Interagency Health Kits (IHK) adequate for the management of an estimated 25 000 cases of epidemic-prone diseases were procured and delivered to South West State for utilization in public health facilities.
21 triage corners established in 21 health facilities located in drought-affected districts to support the treatment of patients in need of critical care services.