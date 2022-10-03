WHO Somalia: Health Emergency Programme Update, August 2022

HIGHLIGHTS

• 1929 community health workers (CHWs) deployed in 60 districts, including in 24 drought-affected districts where WHO is implementing drought response activities.

• 559 488 people reached with key health promotion and disease prevention messages.

• 1844 COVID-19 alerts were notified by CHWs; of which 1775 (96%) were investigated and 17 (1%) were validated by district level rapid response teams (RRTs).

• 1794 children aged 6 to 59 months with acute diarrhoea were treated with oral rehydration salt (ORS) and Zinc by CHWs.

• 20 961 children aged 6 to 59 months were screened for malnutrition using mid upper arm circumference (MUAC) tape of which 7544 (36%) were referred to an outpatient therapeutic program (OTP) for additional treatment by CHWs.

• 1229 pregnant women were given iron and folic acid supplements.

• 6626 children aged 6 to 59 months were given vitamin A supplements.

• 5525 lactating mothers were educated on infant and young child feeding (IYCF) activities.

• 2602 severely malnourished children with medical complications treated in nutrition stabilization centres that are supported by the World Health Organization (WHO); Of these 2104 (92.1%) children recovered and were discharged.

• 4969 cases of trauma treated in health facilities supported by WHO.

• 53 paediatric kits for the management of severe cases of acute malnutrition with medical complications were distributed to stabilization facilities in seven (7) states.

• 5 cholera kits adequate for the management of an estimated 500 cases of acute watery diarrhoea (AWD) were distributed in drought affected districts currently reporting cholera outbreaks.

• Additional medical supplies including antibiotics, antimalarials,

Vitamin A capsules, oral rehydration salt (ORS) were procured and distributed to health facilities to be used for the provision of integrated primary health care service provision in drought affected districts.