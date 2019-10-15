WHO EMRO Weekly Epidemiological Monitor: Volume 12, Issue 39 (29 September 2019)

Current major event

Pandemic Influenza Vaccine Deployment

Pandemic influenza products such as antiviral medicines, vaccines and diagnostics play a critical role in limiting the impact of an influenza pandemic and is an essential element of pandemic influenza preparedness and response. National deployment and vaccination plans for pandemic influenza vaccines are national tools which ensure that during a pandemic, processes and structures are functional so that vaccines are rapidly deployed and administered to target populations. The existence of a national deployment and vaccination plans for pandemic influenza vaccines is also a pre-requisite to requesting, processing, and accessing vaccines from WHO-secured influenza vaccine stockpiles.