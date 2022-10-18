WFP Somalia: Famine Prevention Response Situation Report (September 2022)

KEY HIGHLIGHTS

The IPC Famine Review Committee projects that famine is likely to occur in three areas in Bay region in Somalia between October and December. 6.7 million people across Somalia now face crisis-level food insecurity or worse between October and December (IPC Phase 3 or higher) without a continued scale-up of humanitarian assistance; 300,000 of them face catastrophic hunger (IPC Phase 5). 1.8 million children face acute malnutrition from August 2022 to July next year, including over 513,000 facing severe acute malnutrition.

The humanitarian food assistance provided by WFP and humanitarian partners has staved off the worst outcomes so far, but sustained assistance will be critical in the coming months. In September, WFP provided assistance to just under 4.1 million relief beneficiaries, and reached over 506,0001 people with nutrition assistance.

WFP continued to increase its support in hard-to-reach areas, including Jamame, rural Baidoa and Buurhakaba districts.

WFP requires USD 412 million across all activities for the next six months (October 2022 to March 2023). This includes a shortfall of USD 315 million for lifesaving relief food and nutrition assistance in this period.