WFP Somalia: Famine Prevention Response Situation Report (October 2022)

KEY HIGHLIGHTS

A new food and nutrition security assessment in areas projected to face or at risk of famine is currently underway, led by the Food Security and Nutrition Assessment Unit (FSNAU). Assessment results are anticipated in late November and will further inform understanding of the current food security and nutrition situation and define new projections for the January to June 2023 period.

The humanitarian food assistance provided by WFP and humanitarian partners has staved off the worst outcomes so far, but sustained assistance is critical in the coming months. In October, WFP provided assistance to over 4.3 million relief beneficiaries, and also reached 559,000 people1 with nutrition assistance.

WFP first line assistance reached over 125,000 people across nine districts in hard-to-reach areas. WFP is also expanding nutrition support in the hard-to-reach areas, with 560 people already receiving treatment support in Bulu Burte (Maxas) and Jalalaqsi.

WFP requires USD 416 million across all activities for the next six months (November 2022 to April 2023). This includes a shortfall of USD 356 million for lifesaving relief food and nutrition