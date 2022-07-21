WFP Somalia: Famine Prevention Response Situation Report (July 2022)

KEY HIGHLIGHTS

• WFP has scaled up its relief assistance from 1.7 million people supported in April, to over 3.5 million people supported in June with relief food and cash-based assistance. Majority of relief assistance in June was provided through cash assistance.

• WFP reached around 260,000 beneficiaries with nutrition treatment support in June.

• Faced with increasing needs, and thanks to new resources committed by donor partners, WFP is scaling up and increasing its coverage of assistance in the coming months. WFP is targeting 4.5 million beneficiaries for relief food and cash-based assistance in July and 444,000 beneficiaries for monthly nutrition support.

• WFP has continued to provide critical support services to the humanitarian community through UNHAS and the logistics cluster.

• WFP and partners have worked together to prepare a Joint Inter-Sectoral Famine Prevention and Mitigation Response Plan and rolled out a Minimum Response Package to provide integrated lifesaving assistance.

• Thanks to the generous financial support from donors, WFP received confirmations of USD 92.7 million as new contributions in June, of which 92 percent was earmarked for lifesaving food and nutrition assistance.