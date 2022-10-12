WFP Somalia: Famine Prevention Response Situation Report (August 2022)

KEY HIGHLIGHTS

The IPC Famine Review Committee projects that famine is likely to occur in three areas in Bay region in Somalia between October to December. 6.7 million people across Somalia now face crisis-level food insecurity or worse between October and December (IPC Phase 3 or higher); of which over 300,000 face catastrophic hunger (IPC Phase 5). 1.8 million children face acute malnutrition from August 2022 to July next year, including over 513,000 facing severe acute malnutrition.

The humanitarian food assistance provided by WFP and humanitarian partners has staved off the worst outcomes so far, but sustained assistance is critical in the coming months. In August, WFP supported over 4.4 million people with relief food and cash-based humanitarian relief assistance, and also reached over 450,000 people1 with nutrition assistance in August.

In August, following the agreement of the Inter-Agency Standing Committee, the Humanitarian System-wide Scale-up was activated in Somalia to provide urgent humanitarian support for the ongoing drought response and famine prevention interventions for the next six months.

WFP requires USD 367.9 million across all activities for the next six months (September 2022 to February 2023). This includes a shortfall of USD 310 million for lifesaving relief assistance in this period, particularly for food assistance delivered through cash-based transfers.