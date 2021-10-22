WFP Somalia Country Brief, September 2021

In Numbers

USD 16.8 million assistance delivered through cash-based transfers

5,021 mt of in-kind food assistance distributed

USD 242.7 million net funding requirements representing 59 percent of the total USD 411.8 million for the next six months (October 2021 – March 2022)

2.4 million people assisted in September 2021

Operational Updates

• Sustained humanitarian assistance is required till the end of 2021. This will help an estimated 3.5 million people who are struggling to feed themselves or face the depletion of their livelihood assets to meet their food and nutrition needs . Gu, the main cropping season in Somalia (April-June), was deficient this year leading to a belowaverage cereal harvest, compared to the 1995-2020 average. A third consecutive poor rainfall season is predicted in October-December 2021. Compounded with the impacts of desert locust infestation and COVID-19, this will likely worsen the already poor food security situation.

• WFP is responding to the increasing needs. Between October-December, WFP plans to assist 2.1 million people through relief assistance monthly, while sustaining nutrition, safety net and livelihood interventions for a further 2.1 million poor people for improved food security.

• In September, WFP provided life-saving food assistance helping 1.4 million people in communities most affected by food insecurity to meet their minimum food and nutrition needs. Of these, 30,700 people received cashbased transfers in districts most affected by desert locust infestation.

• WFP increased the availability of diverse and nutritious food for the prevention and treatment of acute malnutrition. An estimated, 567,000 pregnant and lactating women and girls (PLWG), and children aged 6-59 months (under 5) who were malnourished or at risk of becoming malnourished received 2,000 mt of nutritious food alongside social behaviour change communication across the Country. This assistance helped them to meet their basic nutrition requirements while encouraging improved practices on diet diversity.

• To enhance the capacity and to build skills for early identification, referral and management of acute malnutrition and prevention of malnutrition, WFP trained 44 Ministry of Health (MOH) staff in Garowe. They were trained on integrated management of acute malnutrition and how to use the WFP's beneficiary and transfer management platform (SCOPE). The capacity created will enable MOH to implement WFP-supported nutrition programmes through mother-to-child health and nutrition activities in ten health facilities.