11 Nov 2019

WFP Somalia Country Brief, September 2019

from World Food Programme
Published on 30 Sep 2019
In Numbers

7,357 mt of food assistance distributed

USD 14 m cash-based transfers made

USD 118.7 m six months (October 2019-March 2020) net funding requirements

2.38 m people assisted in September 2019

Operational Updates

Most parts of Somalia remained dry during the Hagaa season except areas in the north-western and southern parts of the country that received seasonal Karaan/Hagaa rains. Livestock body conditions are deteriorating (as expected by the end of the dry season), and water availability is unevenly distributed across the country. As a result, limited livestock migration towards areas with pasture and water is taking place.

The poor 2019 Gu harvest has caused local cereal prices in the south to increase. Consequently, there is notable increase in the food Monthly Expenditure Basket (MEB) in the southern regions.

In early October, moderate rains are expected in northern areas as well as parts of the south and central regions bordering Ethiopia. The expected rains combined with already high-water levels in River Shabelle increase the risk of flooding in riverine areas. However, if the Deyr rains perform poorly, the food security situation will deteriorate further, with 2.1 million people expected to continue facing critical levels of hunger (Integrated Phase Classification [IPC] 3 and 4) between October and December 2019. WFP continues to monitor the situation closely.

In September, WFP assisted 2.38 million women, men and children in the communities most affected by acute food and nutrition insecurity throughout the country. Over half of the people reached received cash-based transfers worth nearly USD 14 million. In addition, 624,400 pregnant and nursing women, and children aged 6-59 months received preventative and curative nutrition assistance, while another 235,900 people received support through livelihoods programmes.

