Somalia
WFP Somalia Country Brief, October 2021
Attachments
In Numbers
USD 36.3 million assistance delivered through cashbased transfers
4,239 mt of in-kind food assistance distributed
USD 215.1 million net funding requirements representing
55 percent of the total USD 389.4 million for the next six months (November 2021 – April 2022)
2.4 million people assisted in October 2021
Operational Updates
General food assistance
Due to the drought, Emergency (IPC Phase 4) food security outcomes and elevated acute malnutrition are expected to emerge between November 2021 and May 2022. Rainfall during the October-December short rains season is inadequate to support good crop and livestock production and is likely to worsen the existing drought condition. A scale-up of humanitarian assistance is urgentl required for the 3.5 million people already struggling to feed themselves.
In October, WFP provided food and nutrition assistance to 2.4 million food insecure people. They received USD 36 million cash-based transfers and 4,239 metric tons of in-kind food.
Nutrition support:
WFP provided nutritious food to 490,000 pregnant and lactating women and girls (PLWGs) and children under the age of five - helping them to meet their minimum food and nutrition requirements. To support the consumption of fresh vegetables, 10,600 PLWGs also received a monthly e-voucher, valued at USD 15, under the mother child health and nutrition prevention programme.
WFP is supporting the Scaling Up Nutrition (SUN)
Secretariat to develop a regulatory framework on food fortification in Somalia. The framework will support the rollout of the food fortification strategy and promote the availability of and consumers’ access to fortified food products.
Building resilience:
The third phase of a Joint Action for Building Resilience in Somalia was launched in October, in Mogadishu. It will provide integrated nutrition, education, and health services to 146,000 people in Jubaland State for three years. WFP, UNICEF, and FAO will coordinate with the Ministry of Planning Investment and Economic Development to implement the programme.
A total of 180,000 people received conditional food assistance (in-kind or cash-based transfers) while participating in vocational trainings to boost future