WFP Somalia Country Brief, October 2020

In Numbers

US$ 13.3 m cash-based transfers made

12,249 mt of food assistance distributed

US$ 160.2 M six months net funding requirements representing 38 percent of the total US$ 422 M for the next six months (November 2020-April 2021) 2 million people assisted in October 2020

Operational Updates

• Cumulative shocks including the social economic impact of COVID-19, widespread flooding, erratic rainfall partners and desert locust infestation continue to aggravate the humanitarian situation in Somalia. According to FSNAU,

2.1 million people are food insecure till December and 849,900 children face acute malnutrition until August 2021.

• In response, WFP provided food and nutrition assistance enabling approximately 2 million people, to meet their food and nutrition needs in October. The assistance was in the form of in-kind food assistance and cash entitlements to one million people.

• Preventative and curative nutrition assistance reached 588,128 children aged 6-59 months and pregnant and lactating women and adolescent girls. These people received` specialized nutritious foods.

• Safety nets cushion people against shocks enabling them to meet their basic food and nutrition needs in the face of diminishing livelihoods. WFP, through a government-led rural safety net alongside an urban safety net programme provided unconditional cash entitlements to 355,446 people through mobile money transfers across Somalia.

• The WFP school feeding programme is an essential safety net ensuring school going children benefit from improved nutrition consequently contributing to improved education outcomes. In October, WFP provided daily hot meals to approximately 40,400 children attending schools. Safety measures during meals are observed including handwashing before and after meals alongside staggered lunch breaks to avoid crowding at feeding areas.

• Nearly 200,000 people have been displaced by floods in Lower and Middle Shabelle and in Hiraan regions since September. In response, WFP provided unconditional inkind food assistance enabling 54,616 people to meet their food and nutrition needs.