WFP Somalia Country Brief, November 2021

In Numbers

USD 12.5 million assistance delivered through cash-based transfers

5,590 mt of in-kind food assistance distributed

USD 228.5 million net funding requirements representing 57 percent of the total USD 401.8 million for the next six months (December 2021 – May 2022)

3 million people assisted in November 2021

Operational Updates

• On 23 November 2021, the Federal Government of Somalia declared a drought emergency, as the Country experienced three consecutive failed rainy seasons since late 2020.

• Deteriorating drought conditions have increased humanitarian needs. Already 3.5 million people are facing acute food insecurity. Without sustained humanitarian assistance, the Food Security and Nutrition Analysis Unit – Somalia (FSNAU) estimates 3.8 million Somalis will continue to face acute food insecurity in January 2022, with the number projected to rise to 4.6 million people by May 2022.

• In response to the humanitarian needs, WFP provided food and nutrition assistance to the most food insecure reaching 3 million people, through cash-based transfers (CBT) and nutritious food. Out of these people, 1.9 million were assisted through WFP lifesaving assistance.

• WFP delivered nutrition assistance for moderate acute malnutrition treatment and prevention reaching 550,000 pregnant and lactating women and girls (PLWGs), children aged 6-59 months and TB/HIV clients with specialized nutritious food. Beneficiaries were malnourished or at risk of becoming malnourished.

• To promote the consumption of fresh vegetables, 19,000 PLWGs also received a monthly e-voucher, valued at USD 15 under the maternal and child health and nutrition programme.

• WFP is planning to engage men in maternal and child health and nutrition education and care through fatherto-father social behaviour change communication. A training manual and counselling cards are under review.

• WFP’s Food Assistance for Assets and Food Assistance for Training initiatives reached 221,000 people with CBT or food transfers, including school support staff. The assistance addressed immediate food needs, while also promoting the building or rehabilitation of assets that will improve long-term food security and resilience, and acquisition of skills for future employability

• WFP is collaborating with the Government to advance social protection. By November, WFP had delivered quarterly CBT to 1.2 million poor Somalis as part of the Safety Net for Human Capital Development project (Government-led national cash transfer programme) and urban safety nets. The assistance provides regular and predictable transfers to help people resist shocks while meeting essential food and nutrition needs.

• Through the WFP on-site homegrown school feeding (HGSF), WFP reached 104,000 schoolchildren across Somalia. Meals were prepared in schools using nutritious foods sourced from local retailers, including fresh fruits and vegetables. Nearly USD 1.5 million is injected into the local economy through HGSF.

• A school feeding programme in Somalia is an essential safety net ensuring continuity in learning during emergencies, incentivizing school enrolments, improving equity and quality in education provision and enhancing nutritional and health status of schoolchildren. WFP is supporting the Government to develop a School Feeding Policy through a multistakeholder consultation. The policy was validated on 5 December in Mogadishu. It will be presented for adoption by the Parliament in early 2022.

• The United Nations Humanitarian Air Service (UNHAS) continued to offer vital service enabling humanitarian responders to safely access some of the most challenging and hard-to-reach places in Somalia. UNHAS conducted 243 flights serving 51 partners, transporting 1,080 passengers and 161 mt of cargo to 17 field locations. The service is ensuring that the humanitarian community and relief cargo continue to reach people in need.