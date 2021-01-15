WFP Somalia Country Brief, November 2020

In Numbers

4,333 mt of food items distributed

USD 15 m cash based transfers made

USD 197.7 m six months net funding requirements representing 48 percent of the total USD 408 m for the next six months (December-May 2021)

1.9 million people assisted in November 2020

Operational Updates

Somalia continues to face the impact of multiple shocks (floods, desert locusts and COVID-19 pandemic). In November, WFP provided lifesaving food assistance to 1.9 million people through distribution of in-kind food baskets (comprising of cereals, fortified vegetable oil and pulses) and cashbased transfers (CBT), enabling the most vulnerable to meet their daily minimum food and nutrition intake requirements.

A total of 120,000 people were affected by the tropical Cyclone Gati which made landfall on 22 November in Iskushuban and Bosasso Districts, Bari Region in Puntland State. Approximately 76,000 people (internally displaced persons, fishermen, pastoralists, farmers, traders and other vulnerable groups) in Somalia are in urgent need of emergency humanitarian assistance, including food assistance.

WFP provided a two-month ration food assistance to more than 56,000 people through distribution of inkind food and cash-based transfers (CBT) activities.

Malnutrition and anaemia are a significant public health problem in Somalia: 17 percent of children aged 6-59 months are stunted and 43 percent anaemic; while 47 percent of pregnant and lactating women and girls are anaemic (Somalia National Micronutrient Survey 2020). In November, WFP provided specialized nutritious food items to more than 583,000 pregnant and lactating women and girls, and children aged 6-59 months under nutrition treatment and prevention of moderate acute malnutrition activities.

The creation of safety nets for the most vulnerable is a priority of the Somalia’s national social protection policy: WFP, through the government-led safety net for human capital development, provided quarterly CBTs through mobile money transfers to more than 200,000 people in October and November.

The Government of Galmudug State declared the current desert locust infestation as an emergency on 12 December. WFP provides food assistance through quarterly CBTs to around 86,000 people across six states including Galmudug (OctoberDecember quarter).