WFP Somalia Country Brief, November 2018

Operational Updates

• Contrary to earlier forecasts, the 2018 Deyr rains have been erratic and poor over most of October and November with the overall seasonal performance now expected to be below average. This puts at risk the food security and nutrition status of millions of vulnerable Somalis who are still recovering from the adverse impacts of the 2016-2017 drought.

Although moderate to heavy rains are expected for a short period in mid-December, these will not be sufficient to offset the impact of the late start and poor performance of the seasonal rains. A significant reduction on crop yields, as well as a deterioration of pasture and water availability is therefore projected especially for southern and central Somalia by the end of the year. Sustained humanitarian assistance is required to achieve lasting food and nutrition security and resilience in Somalia.

• In November, WFP reached 2 million people in Somalia with food and nutrition assistance. Half of those reached received assistance through cash-based transfers worth USD 14.8 million, while 541,000 mothers and children received treatment and preventive nutrition assistance. More than 245,000 men, women and children received food under WFP’s livelihoods programmes.