WFP Somalia Country Brief, May 2022

In Numbers

USD 64.4 million assistance delivered through cash-based transfers

2,638 mt of in-kind food assistance distributed

USD 309.5 million net funding requirements representing 65 percent of the total USD 474.6 million for the next six months (June-November 2022)

4 million people assisted in May 2022

Operational Updates

• Vulnerable Somalis are at an increased risk of famine at least until September 2022. 7.1 million people are facing Crisis or worse food security outcomes, in Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC)

Phase 3 and above, including 2.1 million people facing Emergency (IPC Phase 4). Over 213,000 people face catastrophic hunger and starvation, a drastic increase from the 81,000 forecasts in April (IPC Phase 5 - Catastrophe). The areas facing the highest risk of famine are in central and southern Somalia.

• The nutrition situation is deteriorating in the worst affected areas with the poorest Somalis and children impacted the most. As of May 2022, an estimated 1.5 million children under the age of 5 face acute malnutrition through the end of the year, including 386,400 who are likely to be severely malnourished.

• In May, WFP provided life-saving food assistance to 3.4 million Somalis and emergency nutrition treatment support to 240,000 children aged 6-59 months and pregnant and lactating women and girls under the famine prevention efforts. Beneficiaries received in-kind food assistance or cash-based transfers (CBT). The WFP famine prevention approach emphasizes an integrated, intersectoral response to prevent loss of life, with a focus on the most food insecure, internally displaced populations, new arrival refugees, and asylum seekers, and the most nutrition vulnerable.

• Given the severity of the worsening drought situation and its implications on poor households, the Government of Somalia, through the Ministry of Labor and Social and Affairs, is scaling up its shock response efforts to alleviate the sufferings of the affected people.

The initiative leverages the shock-response potential and delivery systems of the Safety Net for Human Capital Development (SNHCP), for the delivery of cashbased humanitarian assistance. The Government allowed frontloading of SNHCP’s funding to support a drought-vertical top up to reach 982,000 people with cash CBT for May-July quarter, of which 932,000 already received transfers in May.