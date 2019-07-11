WFP Somalia Country Brief, May 2019

In Numbers

4,383 mt of food assistance distributed

USD 6.1m cash-based transfers made

USD 267 m six months (June-November 2019) net funding requirements

1.3 m people assisted in May 2019

Operational Updates

• Somalia received good rains in May that brought relief from the current dry conditions. However, their effect on the overall season performance will not be sufficient to reverse the situation. Wet conditions in central Somalia have provided relief to pasture and water resources and may result in modest improvements to irrigated and rain-fed agriculture. For rain-fed agriculture, improvements will be localized and short-lived and not expected to reverse the impacts of the extreme dry conditions that were felt until the end of April.

• The situation remains severe in more northern areas in Puntland and Somaliland, where many areas are seeing the driest ever Gu period in nearly four decades. Wetterthan-average rains in mid-May helped alleviate some of the impacts on pastoralists communities by restoring vegetation and enhancing the availability of water resources. However, these improvements will not be sustained as the last ten days in May returned to mostly drier-than-average conditions, signalling the end of the season as the Gu season in the north rarely extends into June.

• In May 2019, WFP reached 1.3 million people with critical food and nutrition assistance including cashbased transfers worth USD 6.1 million. Over 455,000 mothers and children received nutrition assistance while 238,000 people received support through livelihoods programmes.

• In response to the worsening situation, WFP will scale up its lifesaving and nutrition assistance from June 2019. Emergency assistance will be complemented by ongoing food systems interventions to help to prevent and reduce vulnerable populations’ exposure to the impact of droughts and shocks over time. These include the use of hydroponics for fodder and vegetable production, continued collaboration with farmers’ cooperatives to prevent post-harvest loss, improvement of large-scale milling and fortification capacity through the provision of milling machines, an e-commerce digital app to increase consumer choice and market performance and cold storage solutions to improve the availability of fresh produce in markets.