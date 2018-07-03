WFP Somalia Country Brief, May 2018

In Numbers

6,663 mt of food assistance distributed

US$ 10.38 m cash based transfers made

US$ 129.4 m six months (June -November 2018) net funding requirements

1.72 m people assisted in May 2018

Operational Updates

• The above normal Gu rains experienced in many parts of Somalia have led to regeneration of pasture, improved crop development and filling of water sources. Crops in most agro-pastoral livelihood zones are in good condition, agricultural opportunities are available, and sorghum production is expected to be normal or above normal. However, the heavy rains and subsequent flooding in the riverine communities in Central and Southern Somalia, as well as tropical cyclone Sagar and flash floods experienced in Northern Somalia have led to loss of lives, damaged infrastructure and cropland, loss of livelihood assets and the displacement of people in the affected areas.

• In May, WFP reached 1.7 million people across Somalia with food and nutrition assistance including in-kind general food distributions and cash based transfers to 166,000 flood affected people in Beletweyne in Hiran region, Jowhar in Middle Shabelle as well as Belethawa, Dolow, Elwaq, Luuq, Bardhere and Kismayo in Gedo and Lower Juba. Out of the total number of people assisted in May, 872,000 people received assistance through cashbased transfers worth US$ 10.38 million, while 477,000 mothers and children received treatment and preventive nutrition assistance.

• In response to the impact of tropical cyclone Sagar in Northern Somalia, WFP is providing food assistance to 36,000 people in the worst affected districts of Berbera, Lughaya, Zeyla and Baki in Somaliland. Food dispatches to affected villages began in May but were delayed by poor road conditions following the heavy rains and cyclone damage. Distributions to the affected households in Somaliland will therefore continue in June. In Caluula, one of the most affected coastal towns in Puntland, WFP is targeting 12,000 people with in-kind food assistance for three months from June to August 2018. WFP was already providing nutrition and relief assistance as well as school meals in the other cyclone affected areas of Somaliland and Puntland and will continue this assistance in the coming months.