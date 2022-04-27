WFP Somalia Country Brief, March 2022

In Numbers

USD 35.8 million assistance delivered through cash-based transfers

5,360 mt of in-kind food assistance distributed

USD 231.5 million net funding requirements representing 59 percent of the total USD 389.9 million for the next six months (April-September 2022)

3.6 million people assisted in March 2021

Operational Updates

Somalia faces risk of famine until June 2022 if the current April to June Gu rainy season fails, food prices continue to rise sharply, and humanitarian assistance is not scaled up to reach the most vulnerable people. Major areas of concern include the Hawd pastoral livelihood of Central and Hiran, the Addun pastoral livelihood of Northeast and Central, the Bay Bakool low potential agropastoral livelihood, and internally displaced population settlements in Mogadishu, Baidoa, and Dhuusamareeb.

Latest projection indicate that between April and June 2022, around 6 million people (38 percent of the total population) will face a severe consumption gap (IPC Phase 3 and above) and will need immediate food assistance to prevent the worsening food security and nutrition outcomes. Acute malnutrition is at critical levels in many areas of southern and central Somalia. Intensifying drought, elevated levels of insecurity and conflicts, soaring food, water and oil prices continue to drive food insecurity.

Household food consumption gaps are widening as food stocks diminish, food prices surge, livelihood assets are lost, and income sources decline. Consequently, coping capacities are eroded resulting to a surge in displacements. In 2022 alone, 539,000 people are displaced (62 percent of the total displaced in 2021). As the rapid increase in needs outpace available resources, sustained humanitarian food assistance is crucial to save lives and livelihoods, and to avert the risk of Famine (IPC Phase 5).

WFP provided food and nutrition assistance to 3.6 million people in March. WFP and partners distributed 5,360 mt of food and disbursed USD 35.8 million of cash-based transfers. Emergency relief assistance reached 1.8 million people.

WFP supported anticipatory action for 117,000 people in Xudur and Wajiid districts of Bakool, a region at risk of famine. Beneficiaries received a quarterly transfer of USD 120 per household to better prepare for the anticipated below-average rainfall during the Gu-2022 cropping season. Drought early warning messages were aired through local radio stations in Bakool region to complement the transfers.

With increasing prevalence of acute malnutrition, WFP provided specialized nutritious foods to 519,691 pregnant and lactating women and girls and children aged 6-59 months to prevent and treat moderate acute malnutrition. Through the homegrown school feeding programme, WFP assisted 11,920 boys and girls in 369 WFP-supported schools. Providing daily school meals keeps children in school. It provides a safety net for families affected by drought, reducing incentives for displacement and allowing children to attend school and benefit from school meals.

WFP trained 2,084 smallholder farmers in Jowhar district on post-harvest loss management to help them effectively store their 2021 Deyr harvest for consumption and sale. WFP also facilitated an agribusiness trade fair in Jowhar, providing WFP-supported farmers an avenue to promote their products and create market linkages for improved sales. Cash provided to 74,000 beneficiaries through WFP livelihoods activities helped them meet their immediate food needs while rehabilitating or constructing community assets for soil and water conservation.