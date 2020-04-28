WFP Somalia Country Brief, March 2020

In Numbers

US$ 6.2 m cash-based transfers made

5,814mt of food assistance distributed

US$ 143.8 M six months net funding requirements representing 52 percent of the total US$ 279 m for the next six months (April-September 2020)

1.3 m people assisted in March 2020

Operational Updates

As the world continues with the fight against COVID-19 global pandemic, the Government of Somalia, with support from the international community, has continued to put in place a raft of measures to curb the spread of the disease. Among others, the Government closed all learning institutions, banned international flights into and out of Somalia with some regional administrations announcing dawn-to dusk curfews, and set aside US$ 5 million to mobilise response. By April 9, Somalia had recorded twelve COVID-19 positive cases, one recovery and one death.

In response to the request of the Federal Government of Somalia’s Ministry of Health (MOH), WFP, through the United Nations Humanitarian Air Services (UNHAS), airlifted personal protective equipment to federal member states. This donation from Jack Ma Foundation and Alibaba Group will enhance the ongoing efforts of the Government to prevent the spread of COVID-19 among the Somali people.

WFP is continuously reviewing its programmes and making necessary adjustments to minimise, as much as possible, risks of exposure to and transmission of COVID-19 for recipients of WFP’s assistance, including

• Providing two-months assistance (in-kind and cashbased transfer entitlements) under relief, nutrition and livelihood programmes for April and May.

• Suspending the use of fingerprint verifications for all nutrition activities. This move aims at minimising exposure and possible transmission of COVID-19 through finger printing, to already malnourished and vulnerable pregnant and lactating women and children.

• Adding a home delivery feature on the WFP online mobile shopping application, eShop. This is now operational and in use in five locations. It will enable WFP beneficiaries, registered to eShop, to order items online and request for home delivery at checkout, thereby reducing movement and enhancing physical distancing in line with the Government’s requirements.