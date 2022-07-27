WFP Somalia Country Brief, June 2022

In Numbers

USD 28.9 million assistance delivered through cash-based transfers in June

2,706 mt of in-kind food assistance distributed in June

USD 291.6 million net funding requirements representing 50.5 percent of the total USD 588.8 million for the next six months (July-December 2022)

5.2 million people assisted in June 2021

Operational Updates

• The severity of food and nutrition needs is deepening leaving Somalia at the brink of famine.

7.1 million people are affected (Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC) Phase 3 & above) including 213,000 people facing catastrophic hunger, (IPC Phase 5) between June and September 2022.

Currently, 1.5 million children under the age of 5 and more than 250,000 pregnant and lactating women and girls (PLWGs) need nutrition support. The worsening multi-season drought, multiple poor crop harvests since late 2020, livestock deaths and poor productivity, and the sharply increasing food prices continue to impact the already poor food security situation.

• In June, WFP provided food and nutrition assistance to 5 million Somalis. Under famine prevention efforts, 3.5 million people received relief food assistance while 260,000 children aged 6-59 months and PLWGs emergency nutrition treatment services.

• Leveraging the shock-response window of the government-led safety net, the Safety Net for Human Capital Development project (SNHCP) was vertically expanded increasing the quarterly entitlements from USD60 per household to USD180, reaching 940,000 drought affected people.

• Around 49,000 new internally displaced persons with urgent emergency food and nutrition needs received food assistance under the minimum response package (MRP) of interventions, in Baidoa and Banadir districts. The MRP provides a first-line response to the most in need through a no-regrets approach.

• Through WFP’s supporting Resilient Smallholder Farming Systems project, 3,000 farmers in Jowhar and Beletweyne districts received unconditional cash transfers - a one off 3-month entitlement to cushion beneficiary households from the rising prices of food, water, and fuel, triggered by the drought and international market dynamics. The assistance will help beneficiary farmers to plan better and avoid selling their grains as a coping mechanism.