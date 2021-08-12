WFP Somalia Country Brief, June 2021

In Numbers

US$ 16.43 million assistance delivered through cash-based transfers

6,473 mt of in-kind food assistance distributed

US$ 210.3 million six months net funding requirements representing 52 percent of the total US$ 402.5 million for the next six months (July-December 2021)

2.78 million people assisted in June 2021

Operational Updates

Food Security Outlook:

According to Food Security and Nutrition Analysis Unit (FSNAU) preliminary estimates, an estimated 5.9 million people need humanitarian assistance in Somalia, of whom 2.9 million people are displaced from their homes. The food security situation has been worsened by a recent multi-seasonal drought and flood disasters, the continued threat of locust infestation on crops and pasture in Somaliland and Puntland as well as the compounded impacts of COVID-19, political tensions and two consecutive below-average rainfall seasons in late 2020 and early 2021 affecting crop and livestock production. These factors continue to pose a major threat to the food security of poor Somalis resulting to an increase in the acutely food insecure population in need of emergency food assistance to 2.83 million in Somalia through to September. Subsequently, sustained, and largescale humanitarian assistance is required till the end of the year to ensure vulnerable Somalis meet their food and nutrition needs.

In response to the increasing needs, WFP prepared a budget revision which was approved on 9 July 2021 to increase the yearly emergency relief assistance to 2.4 million (from 2 million) acutely food insecure people in the second half of the year.

WFP’s food assistance is helping vulnerable communities meet their food and nutrition needs.

In June, WFP provided a food basket comprising of cereals, fortified vegetable oil, pulses and/or cash-based transfers to 2.78 million people, overall. In support of the treatment and prevention of acute malnutrition, 519,000 pregnant and nursing women and girls, and children aged 6-59 months who were malnourished or at risk of becoming malnourished – received specialized nutritious food.

Through rural and urban safety nets programmes, one million vulnerable people across Somalia received cashbased transfers between January and June. WFP provides these transfers to enrolled beneficiaries on a quarterly basis, enabling them to better meet their needs.

WFP and the Government of Somalia have prioritized studies to better understand the entire delivery chain for the national safety net programmes, from the point of registration till the registered beneficiary can access multiple benefits. These include a financial regulatory framework analysis to understand contextual constraints and opportunities for optimizing cash-based transfers, a user journey analysis to identify constraints and opportunities for digital and financial inclusion for users of mobile money transfers and a gender analysis that focuses on the women’s economic empowerment aspect of the cash transfers. WFP is also carrying out a transition readiness assessment for its urban safety nets programme.