WFP Somalia Country Brief, July 2019

In Numbers

8,524 mt of food assistance distributed

USD 14m cash-based transfers made

USD 179 m six months (Aug 2019-Jan 2020) net funding requirements

2.1 m people assisted in July 2019

Operational Updates

• The onset of the Hagaa lean season (July-August) has extended the dry conditions experienced in Somalia since mid-June. Change is expected to continue in most regions of the country except for pockets in the south that are receiving off-season rains. The overall performance of the 2019 Gu rainy season (April-June) was below-average but moderate to heavy rains received in parts of the country from mid-May to mid-June improved pasture and water availability. However, the delay of the Gu rains affected planting and germination and as a result, Gu harvest is expected to be 50 percent below average, with significant crop failure in some areas. As such, an estimated 2.2 million people will continue facing acute food insecurity through September 2019 and will require emergency lifesaving assistance. The Somalia Food Security and Nutrition Analysis Unit (FSNAU) is expected to release the post-Gu assessment findings with an updated food security outlook in early September.

• In July, WFP continued to scale up its assistance to the communities most affected by acute food and nutrition insecurity, reaching over 2.1 million people throughout the country. This represents a 26 percent increase from June and three times the number assisted at the beginning of the year. Nearly two-thirds of the people assisted in July received cash-based transfers worth USD 14.7 million. In addition, 409,000 pregnant and nursing women, and children aged 6-59 months received preventative and curative nutrition assistance, while 256,000 people received support through livelihoods programmes.

• Inter-clan conflict continues to be a major driver of population displacement in Somalia. Since June, a minimum of 4,200 households have been displaced from Mataban and Maxas districts in Hiran region in southern Somalia and are in dire need of emergency lifesaving assistance. In August, WFP plans to provide 3,400 displaced households with relief assistance through cash-based transfers for an initial three months.