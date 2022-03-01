WFP Somalia Country Brief, January 2022

In Numbers

USD 4.2 million assistance delivered through cash-based transfers

4,558 mt of in-kind food assistance distributed

USD 214 million net funding requirements representing 55 percent of the total USD 386 million for the next six months (February-July 2022)

1 million people assisted in January 2021

Operational Updates

• The results of the 2021 Post Deyr seasonal food security and nutrition assessment across Somalia show 2.4 million people will be acutely food insecure in Somalia (Food Security Integrated Phase Classification, IPC Phase 3 and above) through mid-2022. Among the most affected include urban and poor people in Bay, Bakool,

Gedo, Middle, and Lower Shabelle, and other regions, and internally displaced populations (IDPs).

• The median global acute malnutrition (GAM) among children aged 6-59 months remains a high public health concern at 13 percent (Serious). Approximately 1.4 million children are likely to be acutely malnourished - 44 percent of the population of children under the age of five. Diseases, low immunization, and vitamin-A supplementation, low access to clean water, among others, maintained the elevated levels of GAM.

• Three consecutive poor rain seasons compounded by stressors such as conflicts and desert locusts have eroded the resilience capacity of populations. An estimated 271,000 people are displaced since 2021 in search of food, water and pasture. Rainfall during the Gu 2022 season is forecasted to be inadequate, and food prices could rise. As a result, food insecurity is likely to deteriorate among poor rural, urban, and IDPs.

• Sustained humanitarian food assistance will help the most affected access adequate and diversified diets and prevent accelerated depletion of livelihood assets.

• In January, WFP provided food and nutrition assistance to 1 million women, girls, men, and boys in communities most affected by acute food and nutrition insecurity. Beneficiaries received in-kind food assistance or cash-based transfers helping them to meet their food and nutrition needs.

• WFP provided specialized nutritious foods to 311,000 pregnant and lactating women and girls and children aged 6-59 months who are malnourished or at risk of becoming malnourished to prevent and treat moderate acute malnutrition.

• WFP assisted 110,000 boys and girls through homegrown school feeding (HGSF), providing the schoolchildren with hot meals prepared from locally sourced diverse and nutritious fresh foods, helping them meet their food and nutrition needs.

• Through the Supporting Resilient Smallholder Farming Systems project, WFP provided social communication and behaviour change communication messaging to 5,000 smallholder farmers in Jowhar and Beletweyne districts. The messages sent in January educated farmers on best practices in handling grains during harvest to minimize post-harvest grain loss and contamination.

• The United Nations Humanitarian Air Service (UNHAS) supported 49 partners (humanitarian community and government) by transporting 637 passengers and 71.90 mt of cargo to 15 locations.

UNHAS also supported partners' assessment missions to Adado, Baidoa, and Bardere districts. Of the cargo transported, 5.01 mt were COVID-19 vaccines.

• The Logistics Cluster facilitated the transportation of 26 mt of cargo to Diinasor, Hudur, Qansadhere, and Wajid districts for the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Disaster Management.