WFP Somalia Country Brief, February 2022

In Numbers

USD 20 million assistance delivered through cash-based transfers

6,066 mt of in-kind food assistance distributed

USD 185.7 million net funding requirements representing 48 percent of the total USD 385 million for the next six months (March-August 2022)

2.2 million people assisted in February 2021

Operational Updates

• The severity of food insecurity has rapidly worsened in Somalia since the start of the dry season in January.

Over 4.1 million people are facing crisis-level or worse acute food insecurity (IPC Phase 3 and above) between February and June 2022 related to the ongoing drought. More than 1.4 million children under the age of 5 are projected to be acutely malnourished by the end of 2022, with nearly 329,500 severely malnourished. Acute malnutrition is already at critical levels in many areas of southern and central Somalia.

• The impact of the drought is worsening. An immediate scale-up of food, water, and nutrition relief assistance is needed. WFP plans to scale-up relief assistance to reach 2.5 million people by June 2022. Sustained humanitarian assistance, alongside improved humanitarian access to conflict affected areas, is vital to prevent the loss of lives and livelihoods and to avert the risk of Famine (IPC Phase 5). WFP is coordinating and prioritizing with other actors to ensure food and nutrition assistance reaches those most in need.

• Overall, WFP provided food and nutrition assistance to 2.2 million beneficiaries in February, 1.4 million received lifesaving assistance. WFP and partners distributed 6,066 mt of food and disbursed USD 20 million cash-based transfers (CBT). The assistance reached people who were most affected by acute food and nutrition insecurity.

• To ensure that the most vulnerable have the requisite capital and knowledge to protect their lives and livelihoods, in March, WFP launched an anticipatory action intervention in the Xudur and Waajid districts of Bakool region, two of the areas hardest hit by drought. Targeted 118,000 people will receive CBT through a scale-up of a national Safety Net for Human Capital Project; and a public information campaign through local radio, on practical measures to mitigate the impact of drought.