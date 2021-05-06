WFP Somalia Country Brief, February 2021

In Numbers

USD 11 million cash-based transfers made

4,742 mt of food assistance distributed

USD 173 million six months net funding requirements representing 53 percent of the total USD 326.1 million for the next six months (February-July 2021)

1.79 million people assisted

Operational Updates

Food security situation: Results of the 2020 post-Deyr seasonal food security and nutrition assessment show that 2.65 million Somalis face acute food insecurity - phase 3, ‘crisis’, or worse under the integrated food security phase classification (IPC) from April-June 2021, and require urgent food assistance. An estimated 840,000 children aged 6-59 months are likely to be acutely malnourished, and 143,000 severely malnourished, through to December 2021; these children require urgent treatment and nutrition support.

Multiple shocks including desert locust infestations, poor and erratic rainfall distribution and the continuing socioeconomic impact of COVID-19 are the main drivers of food insecurity.

WFP assistance saving and changing lives: In February, WFP provided food and nutrition assistance to 1.79 million food-insecure people. The assistance included a food basket comprising cereals, fortified vegetable oil, pulses, specialized nutritious food items, and/or cash-based transfers (CBT).

Providing specialized nutritious food to treat and to help prevent malnutrition: Malnutrition persists in Somalia due to years of conflict, limited access to basic social services and other drivers. WFP distributed specialized nutritious to 583,000 malnourished or at-risk pregnant and lactating women and girls (PLWG), and children aged 6-59 months, through treatment and prevention of moderate acute malnutrition (MAM) across Somalia.

Predictable cash transfers provided through rural and urban safety nets. cushioning the poorest in Somalia in circumstances of protracted food insecurity: WFP implemented safety net projects in support of the Government’s strategy to fight poverty and promote resilience.

In January and February, WFP transferred CBT entitlements to 48,000 people under the rural Safety Net for Human Capital Project in Xudur districts in Dolow.

Through the Shock Responsive Safety Net for Locust Response, WFP reached 263,600 people in locust-affected districts. Through emergency cash-based transfers (CBT), WFP helped 263,600 people beneficiary families in locust-affected districts to meet their short-term food security and consumption needs and protect their livelihoods and human capital assets.