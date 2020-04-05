WFP Somalia Country Brief, February 2020

In Numbers

USD 3 m cash-based transfers made

4,654 mt of food assistance distributed

US$ 179.4 M six months net funding requirements representing 63 percent of the total US$ 285.3 m for the next six months (March-August 2020)

1 m people assisted in February 2020

Operational Updates

Gu is the main agricultural season in Somalia and the only cropping season in the northwest (i.e. Gu/Karan). The start of the long rains (2020 Gu season-March/April), coinciding with pasture regeneration and the Gu cropping season will enable a new wave of breeding for the desert locusts, and possibly further spread of the locusts. In areas where the swarms land, significant loses to crops and pasture are likely to be felt, resulting to Gu season harvest and losses of animal production.

The expected above average long rains (Gu season) can partially alleviate the negative impacts of the desert locusts on crop production. However, the rains also provide favourable breeding grounds for the desert locusts. In addition, the risk of floods is high therefore poor households, already facing food insecurity (IPC 3 and above), are likely to be the most affected by the infestation and floods causing a further deterioration of their food security situation and leaving them in urgent need of humanitarian food assistance.

With availability of funds, WFP, working to save and change lives, is planning to provide food and nutrition assistance to about 700,000 Somalis (May-December) in the event that food production is severely affected by locusts’ infestation.

WFP provided food and nutrition assistance to 1 million women, men and children in communities most affected by acute food and nutrition insecurity in Somalia, in February.

Of these people, about 445,000 pregnant and lactating women, and children aged 6-59 months received preventative and curative nutrition assistance. WFP also contributed towards boosting communities’ resilience to crisis, by rehabilitating water catchments to harvest and preserve water for animals use and irrigation of vegetable gardens to boost diet diversity.