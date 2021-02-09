WFP Somalia Country Brief, December 2020

In Numbers

USD 11 m cash-based transfers made

9,005 mt of food assistance distributed

USD 200.3 m six months net funding requirements representing 51 percent of the total USD 393.4 m for the next six months (January-June 2021)

1.85 million people assisted in December 2020

Operational Updates

In December, WFP distributed food assistance, including in-kind food comprising of cereals, fortified vegetable oil, pulses and specialized nutritious food) and/or cash-based transfers (CBT) to 1.85 million people affected by crisis through a combination of nutrition (631,000), relief (1 million), livelihoods (33,600) and social safety net programmes (110,000). The assistance enabled them to meet their daily minimum food and nutrition requirements.

The desert locust invasion, the social-economic impact of COVID19 and widespread flooding were the key drivers of acute food insecurity throughout 2020. Sustained humanitarian assistance and Government support enabled the most food insecure people to access food and other basic needs.