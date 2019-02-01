WFP Somalia Country Brief, December 2018

In Numbers

7,508 mt of food assistance distributed

USD 14.6 m cash-based transfers made

USD 59 m six months (January- June 2019) net funding requirements

2.1 m people assisted in December 2018

Operational Updates

• The humanitarian situation in Somalia remains fragile as the average to below average performance of the 2018 Deyr (October- December) rainfall season threatens to reverse the improvements brought about by a remarkably good Gu (April-July) season. Dry conditions are developing and are expected to worsen in the parts of northern Somalia that received little to no rains such as Sool and Sanaag. Southern Somalia received good but short-lived rains in December 2018 that helped to replenish pasture and water sources in the area. However, the rains were not enough to offset the deficits experienced earlier in the season, especially for cereal farmers in Bay, Bakool and Hiraan.

• Despite the poor performance of the Deyr rainfall, prices of local cereals as well as imported food remained stable across the country. Similarly, prices of livestock such as goats and camels remained high due to improved livestock body conditions, compared to the same period the year before. The stability of livestock and commodity prices can be linked to the positive effects of the 2018 Gu season.

• In December, WFP reached 2.1 million people in Somalia with food and nutrition assistance. Over half of those reached received assistance through cash-based transfers worth US$ 14.6 million, while 634,000 mothers and children received treatment and preventive nutrition assistance. More than 269,000 men, women and children received food under WFP’s livelihoods programmes.