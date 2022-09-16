WFP Somalia Country Brief, August 2022

In Numbers

USD 63 million assistance delivered through cash-based transfers

8,146 mt of in-kind food assistance distributed

USD 367.9 million net funding requirements representing 68 percent of the total USD 637.8 million for the next six months (September 2022 – February 2023)

6 million people assisted in August 2021

Operational Updates

• 6.7 million Somali's face Crisis (IPC Phase 3) or worse acute food insecurity outcomes between October and December 2022. Furthermore, Famine (IPC Phase 5) is projected to occur in Baidoa and Burhakaba districts in Bay Region in the same period if humanitarian assistance isn’t progressively scaled up, the drought worsens, insecurity intensifies, or market prices continue to rise.

• Between August 2022 and July 2023, 1.8 million children face acute malnutrition including 513,550 children who are facing severe malnutrition. Drought, conflict, and high food prices have eroded people’s ability to support livestock, grow crops, and buy enough food to survive. With the 2022 Deyr season forecasted to have poor rainfall across the country, crop and livestock production is expected to remain poor through the 2023 Gu rainfall season. As a result, humanitarian needs are likely to remain high across Somalia.

• In August, following the agreement of the InterAgency Standing Committee, the Humanitarian System-wide Scale-up was activated in Somalia to provide urgent humanitarian support for the ongoing drought response and famine prevention interventions for the next six months. WFP’s scaledup assistance provides the most affected households with support enabling them to meet their minimum food and nutrition requirements. In August, WFP reached a total of 6 million people across all activities, up from 5.2 million reached in July.

• In August, 4.8 million people received relief assistance through famine prevention efforts. This included over 4.4 million people reached with lifesaving food assistance, and over 436,000 reached with emergency nutrition support for the treatment of moderate acute malnutrition including malnourished children under the age of five and pregnant and lactating women (PLWs). To reduce mortality and the risk of relapse, WFP is strengthening referral pathways to enable households receiving nutrition assistance to also receive complementary household relief food assistance.